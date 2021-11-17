Teacher of the Week: Christina Zoltec from Northwest Elementary School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for November 17 is Christina Zoltec from Northwest Elementary School.

Zoltec is a Lenoir County native and was born and raised in Kinston. She has been teaching for 27 years with over 20 years of service in Lenoir County Public Schools. She has taught kindergarten for a majority of her career, which is the grade level she currently teaches.

She earned two undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and in Childhood Development with Birth through Kindergarten Certification and Kindergarten through Sixth Grade Certification.

Zoltec says her teaching motto is, “we cannot teach by ourselves.” She believes teachers, staff and parents must work together for the betterment of students. Zoltec’s teaching style is mostly hands-on instruction induced with real world experiences.

Zoltec has been married for 26 years to her husband Kevin. They have one son, Brandon, who is a sophomore in college, and a dog Bella.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys being active in the community and supporting many non-profit organizations in Kinston with her family. She says they also attend as many NC State football and basketball games as they can and love all things Disney.

Zoltec’s hobbies include reading, gardening, traveling, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

The person who nominated Mrs. Zoltec wrote, “I would like to nominate my daughter’s teacher Mrs. Zoltec.

We had the pleasure of working with Mrs Zoltec last school year remotely due to the pandemic and all I can say is WOW!!!! Kindell is an exceptional student that requires extra help with learning and activities and Mrs. Zoltec goes above and beyond to make sure my child has the same chance as her peers to strive in her grade.

While working with her remotely with a chat room full of students, she had the ability to make us feel like we were one on one while teaching a whole class. She absolutely adores her students and wants the very best for them all.

She provides a fun and exciting learning environment that keeps children engaged, which is a bit harder for my child. Not only did she develop a relationship with Kindell, she developed a relationship with me, her dad and even Kindell’s older sister!

Mrs. Zoltec has been such a blessing to Kindell and my family, helping her to stay on track by providing all the essential learning techniques there is to know for Kindell’s growth and development to succeed academically. I’d love to nominate Mrs. Zoltec for Teacher of the Week and even longer if I could! She’s hard working and persistent, yet nurturing and loving. Mrs. Zoltec should by no doubt earn Teacher of the Week.”

Congratulations Mrs. Zoltec!

