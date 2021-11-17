Advertisement

State Republicans advance bill limiting mail-in ballot counting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans advanced a number of proposals on Wednesday that voting rights groups fear could reduce turnout for the 2022 midterm elections.

The measures reducing the time mail-in ballots may be counted, prohibiting private money from being used to fund local elections operations and compelling courts to share citizenship information with state elections officials are unlikely to become law.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed similar efforts in the past and Democrats are not on board with the plans GOP lawmakers have put forward.

Lawmakers are expected to conclude the legislative year soon.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties
This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Pitt County gets first interstate highway
Lillith Campos was one of several people suing North Carolina's transgender policy.
Jacksonville woman among group that sues North Carolina over transgender policy
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Greenville house fire
Greenville house fire under investigation

Latest News

Butterfield making “official announcement tomorrow” as some speculate he’s retiring
(Source: Office of Thom Tillis)
Sen. Tillis, 49 Senate Republicans challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate
ECU reports student voting for 2020 presidential election rose 21% from 2016
Biden and wife will visit Fort Bragg on Monday