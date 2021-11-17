State Republicans advance bill limiting mail-in ballot counting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans advanced a number of proposals on Wednesday that voting rights groups fear could reduce turnout for the 2022 midterm elections.

The measures reducing the time mail-in ballots may be counted, prohibiting private money from being used to fund local elections operations and compelling courts to share citizenship information with state elections officials are unlikely to become law.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed similar efforts in the past and Democrats are not on board with the plans GOP lawmakers have put forward.

Lawmakers are expected to conclude the legislative year soon.

