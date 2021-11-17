Advertisement

State daily COVID-19 cases rise 62% from previous day

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Sciences reported new COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday.

The DHHS says there were 2,171 new daily cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina on Wednesday. Those numbers are up from 1,339 on Tuesday.

The numbers mark a rise of 62% in daily case numbers.

Spikes in North Carolina’s COVID-19 daily case numbers from day to day and week to week have not been uncommon this year and over the past few months. Still, if the rise in COVID-19 cases continues over a longer period, it could be a troubling sign for the state during the holiday season.

