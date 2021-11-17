South Central, D.H. Conley star athletes sign NLI’s for division-I and division-II programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Signing day Wednesday for local fall and spring sports star athletes. A couple Pitt County high schools held events.

“I woke up. Knew it was a big day. Had the outfit all laid out and everything,” says Old Dominion baseball commit Alex Bouche, “Just anticipated, kind of a little nervous a little bit but at the end of the day everything happens for a reason.”

A transfer to South Central led Falcons infielder and pitcher Alex Bouche to the area. His hard work here gave him the opportunity to play for Old Dominion where he used to call home.

“Really just fell in love with the campus,” says Bouche, “I went to one of their camps and did really good. Ever since that built a connection with them and then the day came when the offer came and we took it.”

A move is something twins Cooper and Elliott Kleckner know all about. They transferred from Croatan. They have set school distance records and earned conference championships pushing each other the whole way.

“Always able to run together, do all our workouts together,” says ECU distance running commit Elliott Kleckner, “It’s definitely been a big help having him.”

“He’s a little bit faster than me but I try to catch up to him sometimes,” says ECU distance running commit Cooper Kleckner.

The Kleckner boys signed on to run for ECU track and field and cross country in college, together.

“Feels pretty good. I am pretty happy all the hard work has paid off,” says Elliott, “I’m happy to commit to a school I really like and I enjoyed meeting all the teammates there.”

“I’m really excited. ECU is a great school,” says Cooper, “It’s right in town. Going to be close to home so I can go and grab a meal if I want to.”

Their teammate Madison Quinn will also keep running at Lees-McRae.

“I never thought that I would be able to go to college to run,” says Quinn.

For Quinn college is more about keeping the wilderness running than herself.

“They are known for the rehab center,” says Quinn, “I guess so they take in like so they take in like 1000 animals each year. So, I’m excited to learn about that because I’ve wanted to do that since I was a kid.”

Over at D.H. Conley, Gray Mitchum inked his letter to play golf in college at UNC-Wilmington.

“The coaches are very hands on. Always willing to come help you. Always willing to fit you with what you need,” says UNC-Wilmington commit Gray Mitchum, “The courses are Landfall and Eagle Point. Which are super nice courses. They’ve always had a really good program under those coaches for the last 4 years. So, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

We will keep doing our best to cover your signing days. Please let us know if you are having signings at your school.

