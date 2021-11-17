Sen. Tillis, 49 Senate Republicans challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis and 49 other Senate Republicans filed a formal challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate Wednesday under the Congressional Review Act.

The Congressional Review Act is a tool Congress can use to overturn executive branch rules.

A press release from Tillis’ office says the move to overturn Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private employers is guaranteed a vote on the Senate floor as soon as early December.

“Vaccines save lives and are the best defense against COVID-19, which is why I chose to get vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to make an informed decision to protect themselves and those around them. However, President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses is a gross federal overreach. I support any individual business’s right to make a decision for themselves, and small and large businesses across the country should not have to comply with this added burden. Many businesses are already struggling to get back on their feet from COVID-19, and this mandate will only hurt them more.”

The news comes as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it will temporarily not enforce the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

