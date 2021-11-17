Sen. Tillis, 49 Senate Republicans challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate
Nov. 17, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis and 49 other Senate Republicans filed a formal challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate Wednesday under the Congressional Review Act.
The Congressional Review Act is a tool Congress can use to overturn executive branch rules.
A press release from Tillis’ office says the move to overturn Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private employers is guaranteed a vote on the Senate floor as soon as early December.
The news comes as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it will temporarily not enforce the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
