Sen. Tillis, 49 Senate Republicans challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate

(Source: Office of Thom Tillis)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis and 49 other Senate Republicans filed a formal challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate Wednesday under the Congressional Review Act.

The Congressional Review Act is a tool Congress can use to overturn executive branch rules.

A press release from Tillis’ office says the move to overturn Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private employers is guaranteed a vote on the Senate floor as soon as early December.

The news comes as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it will temporarily not enforce the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

