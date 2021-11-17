Roanoke Rapids police investigate robbery, shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Roanoke Rapids police say 41-year-old Robbie Jones was shot in the torso at the Woodbury Apartment Complex on Georgia Ave around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say he was shot by an unknown man who also robbed him. Jones was taken to Vidant North Hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Investigator A. Seward at (252)533-2823 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

