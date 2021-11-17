Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What does an anemometer measure?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are numerous weather instruments which are used to measure everything from relative humidity, temperature, dew point, air pressure, wind direction, wind speed, rainfall, and some others. Check out the trivia question below and test you weather instrument knowledge.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 17 (WITN)

One hint: A rain guage is used to measure rainfall, so you can rule that one out. Give it your best guess and check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 17 (WITN)

The anemometer is used to measure the speed of a fluid or gas. It was first invented to measure wind speed in 1450 by Leon Alberti of Genoa, Italy. There are a variety of anemometers including some with 3 cups which spin around in the breeze. Others used a tube for wind to blow through. I hope you got the trivia question correct. - Phillip Williams.

