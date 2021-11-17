Pets of the Week: Pasta and Soup litters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pets of the week are two litters of puppies!

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says they took in 17 puppies this past weekend. They are all named after soups and kinds of pasta, including Chowder, Miso, Macaroni, Rigatoni, and French Onion.

Before the crew is ready to be adopted, they will be spayed/ neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all of their vaccines. Photos of the litter are not currently available.

The humane society is reminding pet owners to spay/ neuter their pets because overpopulation is a big issue at shelters. Volunteers say there are simply not enough homes for all of the homeless cats and dogs.

