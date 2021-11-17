Advertisement

North Carolina ranked most “Amazon-obsessed” in the U.S.

FILE - Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holiday season approaches, one company surveyed Americans to learn which state is most likely to turn to online shopping to fulfill their gift lists this year.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans turned to online shopping. Since 2019, Amazon has gained 50 million prime members, bringing them to 200 million in total. As a part of the membership, shoppers receive free two-day shipping among other benefits.

TransImpact asked residents in each state how “obsessed” with Amazon they would rate themselves on a scale of 1 to 5.

The results found North Carolina had an “obsession score” of 69.89%, ranking them highest in the U.S.

On the other end of the scale, Arkansas ranked the lowest with a 21.29 percent “obsession score.” Other states who ranked high for being “Amazon-obsessed” include Texas, 69.75%, Virginia, 67.48%, and Kansas, 67.07%.

To learn more about which states utilize Amazon the most, visit the TransImpact “Amazon-obsessed” survey.

