North Carolina men’s hoops rallies to beat College of Charleston on the road

#18 UNC 94, College of Charleston 83
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points as No. 18 North Carolina rallied in the second half to beat Charleston 94-83.

Bacot tied his career best with six blocks and added 12 rebounds.

North Carolina improved to 3-0 its first win of the season.

The Cougars outplayed the Tar Heels for the first 20 minutes and led by six at the break. But behind Bacot, North Carolina started the second half on a 23-9 run.

Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 19 points off five 3-pointers.

UNC next plays Purdue in Connecticut on Saturday at 4 PM. It’s part of the Hall of Fame Tip Off tournament.

