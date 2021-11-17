Advertisement

North Carolina homebuyers ranked least risky when buying dream home

Housing Market
Housing Market(Adobe Creative Cloud)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A survey has found homebuyers in North Carolina are the least risky when it comes to buying their dream home.

Since the pandemic began, the housing market has seen record increases in prices, according to The White House. In the last year, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price index has risen by 18.6 percent.

Repair Pricer surveyed 3,131 American adults across the county and asked them “to disclose their risk tolerance in homebuying on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing the least risk and 5 representing the most risk.”

The survey found 40% of Americans would be willing to pay $20,000 more than the asking price of the home, while 30% say they would be okay with bribing someone to get their dream home.

80% of Americans say they are willing to purchase a fixer-upper, and 42% would buy a home that didn’t meet their requirements.

Overall, “6 in 10 Americans believe the market is too volatile right now to consider purchasing a home.”

North Carolina received a risk score of 2.17, the lowest in the U.S., while Maryland recorded the highest risk score at 2.84.

Other states on the higher risk score scale include, Washington, Utah and Arkansas. To see a full list of states and learn more, visit the Repair Pricer homebuyers risk website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties
This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Pitt County gets first interstate highway
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Lillith Campos was one of several people suing North Carolina's transgender policy.
Jacksonville woman among group that sues North Carolina over transgender policy
Gov. Cooper said he will sign the state budget.
Cooper said he will sign state budget agreement

Latest News

Governor Cooper says he’ll sign 2-year budget bill into law
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week
World Prematurity Awareness Day
Wednesday is World Prematurity Day
ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
March held to get ECU fraternity removed from campus