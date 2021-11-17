North Carolina homebuyers ranked least risky when buying dream home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A survey has found homebuyers in North Carolina are the least risky when it comes to buying their dream home.

Since the pandemic began, the housing market has seen record increases in prices, according to The White House. In the last year, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price index has risen by 18.6 percent.

Repair Pricer surveyed 3,131 American adults across the county and asked them “to disclose their risk tolerance in homebuying on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing the least risk and 5 representing the most risk.”

The survey found 40% of Americans would be willing to pay $20,000 more than the asking price of the home, while 30% say they would be okay with bribing someone to get their dream home.

80% of Americans say they are willing to purchase a fixer-upper, and 42% would buy a home that didn’t meet their requirements.

Overall, “6 in 10 Americans believe the market is too volatile right now to consider purchasing a home.”

North Carolina received a risk score of 2.17, the lowest in the U.S., while Maryland recorded the highest risk score at 2.84.

Other states on the higher risk score scale include, Washington, Utah and Arkansas. To see a full list of states and learn more, visit the Repair Pricer homebuyers risk website.

