New Bern police arrest 2 on drug, child endangerment charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in New Bern on drug charges.

The New Bern Police Department says 34-year-old Benjamin Brown and 28-year-old Sharae Becton were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule I drug, three counts of trafficking a schedule II drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Brown was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

New Bern police say over the past several months, they and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints of drug activity on Railroad Street in New Bern.

Brown and Becton’s bonds were set at $4,000,000 and they will have their first court appearances Thursday.

