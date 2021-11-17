Advertisement

NC State battles past CCSU, local star Smith had 11 points off the bench

NC State 79, CCSU 65
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Dereon Seabron had a career-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals to help N.C. State beat Central Connecticut 79-65 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Seabron used his speed and long frame to continuously get to rim, both in transition and in the half court, where he consistently finished, was fouled, or both.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore scored 12 points, including a pair of three-point plays, in the final 9 minutes.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith added 11 points and 5 assists off the bench.

The Wolfpack next plays Wednesday night also in Connecticut. NC State meets Oklahoma State at 8 PM.

