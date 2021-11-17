Advertisement

March held to get ECU fraternity removed from campus

ECU says the alleged drink tampering happened at the Theta Chi Frat House.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A march will be held in Greenville Wednesday calling for ECU to kick a fraternity off campus where an alleged drink tampering and sexual assault occurred.

The Stand with Survivors March was organized by a coalition of ECU students. It will begin at 1 p.m. the ECU Main Campus Student Center and end at the Chancellor’s office.

Students say they have been working behind the scenes to make sure all the proper permits are in order for the march. They have also sent a letter to the chancellor about their concerns involving Theta Chi.

Additional protests have been held outside the fraternity house throughout the month calling for its removal.

Greenville police say they are investigating the sexual assault allegation, but were not aware of the drink tampering claim.

Last year, ECU investigated allegations of drink tampering at Theta Chi three different times.

