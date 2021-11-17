Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warming temps through Thursday

A return to southwest winds is helping warm Eastern NC
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Southerly winds will build in Thursday and Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Temps will respond accordingly, with the mercury jumping into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the front. The front will be moisture starved with only isolated showers coming through late Thursday as the front passes.

Winds will turn back to the north on Friday as the front moves offshore. Temps will drop a full 20°, with highs in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will dip into the frosty low 30s by sunrise Saturday.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the week. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 74. Wind: SW-7

Thursday

Partly cloudy and breezy. High 76. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SW-11 G20.

Friday

Becoming sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High of 56. Wind NW 10-20

