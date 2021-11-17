Advertisement

Hurricanes edge Golden Knights on the road

Carolina 4, Las Vegas 2
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 late Tuesday night.

Tony DeAngelo, Seth Jarvis, and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots.

Brett Howden and Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 38 saves.

It was a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the league, as Carolina opened the season 11-2-0 and the Golden Knights came in riding an 8-2-0 run since starting the campaign 1-4-0.

In the end, Carolina’s depth and speed on all four lines were too much for Vegas.

The Hurricanes next play Thursday night at 10 PM at the Anaheim Ducks.

