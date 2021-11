GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police say a house fire Tuesday evening is under investigation.

It happened at 805 River Hills Drive.

Greenville house fire (GPD)

Details are limited at this time but the Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The fire department says it is unknown how the fire started.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.