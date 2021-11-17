Goldsboro police arrest man for attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Goldsboro Tuesday.

The Goldsboro Police Department says it charged 47-year-old Parrish Hagans with the attempted murder of 37-year-old Jamethon Howard.

Police say at about 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 804 S. Slocumb St in Goldsboro after hearing six shots were fired. When they arrived, they found Howard wounded with a gunshot to the head in the front yard of the home, which belongs to Hagans.

We’re told Howard was taken to UNC Wayne Health Care for treatment of life-threatening injuries and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

An investigation revealed Hagans and Howard fought at Hagans’ home and Hagans shot Howard.

Hagans was charged with attempted murder and jailed under a $200,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is Wednesday.

Police say Howard’s condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

