Advertisement

Goldsboro police arrest man for attempted murder

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Goldsboro Tuesday.

The Goldsboro Police Department says it charged 47-year-old Parrish Hagans with the attempted murder of 37-year-old Jamethon Howard.

Police say at about 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 804 S. Slocumb St in Goldsboro after hearing six shots were fired. When they arrived, they found Howard wounded with a gunshot to the head in the front yard of the home, which belongs to Hagans.

We’re told Howard was taken to UNC Wayne Health Care for treatment of life-threatening injuries and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

An investigation revealed Hagans and Howard fought at Hagans’ home and Hagans shot Howard.

Hagans was charged with attempted murder and jailed under a $200,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is Wednesday.

Police say Howard’s condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
William Price, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday.
Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder
Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties
This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Pitt County gets first interstate highway
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

ECU athletic director speaks
ECU athletic director meets with business community ahead of bowl game
ECU Athletic Director meets with business community
ECU Athletic Director meets with business community
Hospital system, Pitt Co. commissioners okay ECU-Vidant partnership
Hospital system, Pitt Co. commissioners okay ECU-Vidant partnership
Washington senior center Thanksgiving food drive
Washington Senior Center director takes a pie to the face as part of fundraiser
An organization finds chemicals in water linked to cancer.
Environmental group finds chemicals linked to cancer in water