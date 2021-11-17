Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man turned himself in Wednesday after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault with a child.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 51-year-old Son Nguyen was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Police say On Oct. 6th, they received a complaint of an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 1st. The female victim was 9 years old at the time and known to Nguyen. An investigation began.

Nguyen was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and his first court date is Nov. 18th.

