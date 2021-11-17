Funeral home donates holiday stockings to troops

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local funeral home is continuing the tradition of supporting our troops during the holidays.

The Paul Funeral Home of Washington donated nearly 1,300 stockings to NCPacks4Patriots Wednesday.

The stockings are stuffed with snacks and candy, health and hygiene items, books and games.

Staff at the funeral home and members of the community collected items for weeks and delivered them in time to be sent to troops stationed all over the world.

“It’s amazing to see that in these challenging times, there’s people who still care so much to say ‘thank you’ and appreciation for our military, for their service.”

This is the sixth year of the stocking stuffing drive.

