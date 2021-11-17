FRC East completes work on final Harrier jet for Cherry Point

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East has delivered its final Harrier aircraft to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point before new technology takes over.

A press release from FRC East says Marine Attack Squadron 542 at Cherry Point took possession of the AV-8B Harrier in September after FRC East had been inspecting and assembling the aircraft since December 2020.

The release says FRC East has performed 45 Planned Maintenance Interval inspections and Integrated Maintenance Program assemblies since the PMI’s inception in 2003.

We’re told the Marine squadron, also known as VMA-542, is scheduled to become Cherry Point’s first F-35 squadron. Thus, there will be no more maintenance for AV-8B Harriers.

“You’ve got a lot of blood, sweat and tears invested in the airplane, but you also understand that it’s time to move on,” Ike Rettenmair, FRCE Fixed Wing Division director said. Rettenmair’s experience with the Harrier dates back to his Marine Corps service.

“There’s better technology out there with the F-35. It’s time, but it’s still kind of sad to see.”

FRCE works on AV-8B Harrier (FRC East)

FRC East says many of the production line’s maintainers have spent their careers associated with the facility’s AV-8B Harrier program.

The press release says the final Harrier jet was assembled 12 days earlier than normal to deliver the aircraft to the squadron in time for deployment.

