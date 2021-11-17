Advertisement

ECU reports student voting for 2020 presidential election rose 21% from 2016

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University reported student voting on its campus increased 21% in last year’s presidential election from 2016.

A press release from the school says 73% of its students voted in 2020, up from 52% in the 2016 election. The release adds that because of the increase, the university was given a gold seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a nonprofit organization that empowers “nonpartisan student democratic engagement.”

The report of how many students voted comes from the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education, according to the press release.

The release notes that nationwide, 66% of students voted in the 2020 presidential election, up from 52% in 2016. The U.S. Census Bureau says the 14% increase outpaced that of all Americans, which jumped 6% from 61% to 67%.

“That students, often younger and first-time voters, turned out at rates commensurate with the general public is nothing short of stunning,” Nancy Thomas, IDHE director said.

Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor for student affairs also spoke about the report.

The full campus report can be viewed here.

