Advertisement

ECU athletic director meets with business community ahead of bowl game

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s athletics director updated members of the Pitt County business community Tuesday on the bowl-eligible Pirates football team.

Jon Gilbert spoke to members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and said he’s thrilled to see the team qualify for its first bowl game since 2014.

Gilbert said it’s too early to tell which bowl the Pirates will play in and their next two games will help determine the team’s destination.

He added the Pirates have additional exciting matchups to look forward to in the future, including a home game against NC State next year and a road trip to Michigan Wolverines’ Big House stadium in 2023.

Gilbert says it’s great to see the program flourishing again.

The Pirates take on Navy this Saturday and then host the third-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats over Thanksgiving weekend.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
William Price, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday.
Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder
Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties
This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Pitt County gets first interstate highway
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

ECU Athletic Director meets with business community
ECU Athletic Director meets with business community
Hospital system, Pitt Co. commissioners okay ECU-Vidant partnership
Hospital system, Pitt Co. commissioners okay ECU-Vidant partnership
Washington senior center Thanksgiving food drive
Washington Senior Center director takes a pie to the face as part of fundraiser
An organization finds chemicals in water linked to cancer.
Environmental group finds chemicals linked to cancer in water