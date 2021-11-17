ECU athletic director meets with business community ahead of bowl game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s athletics director updated members of the Pitt County business community Tuesday on the bowl-eligible Pirates football team.

Jon Gilbert spoke to members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and said he’s thrilled to see the team qualify for its first bowl game since 2014.

Gilbert said it’s too early to tell which bowl the Pirates will play in and their next two games will help determine the team’s destination.

He added the Pirates have additional exciting matchups to look forward to in the future, including a home game against NC State next year and a road trip to Michigan Wolverines’ Big House stadium in 2023.

Gilbert says it’s great to see the program flourishing again.

“I’m really excited for our coaches, our staff, our student-athletes and if not more importantly, our fanbase. It’s been a long time.”

The Pirates take on Navy this Saturday and then host the third-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats over Thanksgiving weekend.

