Despite no game trio of local football players named to Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football senior all-star rosters are out.

Washington’s Terry Moore, West Craven’s C.J. Mims and Southern Nash’s Jackson Vick made the North Carolina team. The game is a no go this year, but they did put the rosters out to recognize top senior football players.

