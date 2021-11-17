Advertisement

Despite no game trio of local football players named to Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster

Moore, Mims, and Vick named to North Carolina all-star team
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football senior all-star rosters are out.

Full Rosters can be found here

Washington’s Terry Moore, West Craven’s C.J. Mims and Southern Nash’s Jackson Vick made the North Carolina team. The game is a no go this year, but they did put the rosters out to recognize top senior football players.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
William Price, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday.
Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder
Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties
This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Pitt County gets first interstate highway
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

ECU athletic director speaks
ECU athletic director meets with business community ahead of bowl game
Tarboro senior football player Layton Dupree is our Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete this week.
Sports Spotlight: Tarboro’s Layton Dupree a six sport athlete, three phase player for Vikings football team
Despite no game trio of local football players named to Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster
Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak