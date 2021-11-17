Despite no game trio of local football players named to Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster
Moore, Mims, and Vick named to North Carolina all-star team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football senior all-star rosters are out.
Washington’s Terry Moore, West Craven’s C.J. Mims and Southern Nash’s Jackson Vick made the North Carolina team. The game is a no go this year, but they did put the rosters out to recognize top senior football players.
