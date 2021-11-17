Advertisement

Butterfield making “official announcement tomorrow” as some speculate he’s retiring

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is speculation that an Eastern Carolina congressman could announce his retirement tomorrow.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield will make “an official announcement tomorrow” about his future plans, according to a senior staff member.

The 74-year-old former Superior Court judge from Wilson was first elected from North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in 2004.

The Democrat is currently a Senior Chief Deputy Whip for the House and previously served as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 114th Congress.

Butterfield’s deputy chief of staff, AJ Malicdem, told our Washington, DC Bureau that he could not “confirm or deny what his decision will be.”

New redistricting maps approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly turn the once Democratic-heavy 1st District into one that could favor a Republican candidate.

Democrats have vowed to challenge the new maps in court.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties
This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Pitt County gets first interstate highway
Lillith Campos was one of several people suing North Carolina's transgender policy.
Jacksonville woman among group that sues North Carolina over transgender policy
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Greenville house fire
Greenville house fire under investigation

Latest News

(Source: Office of Thom Tillis)
Sen. Tillis, 49 Senate Republicans challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate
Biden and wife will visit Fort Bragg on Monday
Rep. Gale Adcock / Rep. Rachel Hunt
State House Democrats Adcock, Hunt aim to switch to Senate
State Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts