Ayden man arrested for bank robbery

Christopher Lews was arrested Wednesday morning in Ayden.
Christopher Lews was arrested Wednesday morning in Ayden.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a man they said is responsible for a Tuesday bank robbery.

Ayden Police said the robbery happened just after 10 a.m. at the Truist Bank, formerly the BB&T, on Third Street.

Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they arrested Christopher Lewis, 31, of Ayden.

He’s been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

