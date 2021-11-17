Ayden man arrested for bank robbery

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a man they said is responsible for a Tuesday bank robbery.

Ayden Police said the robbery happened just after 10 a.m. at the Truist Bank, formerly the BB&T, on Third Street.

Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they arrested Christopher Lewis, 31, of Ayden.

He’s been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

