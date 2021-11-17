Armed Rocky Mount fentanyl and heroin trafficker sentenced to 15 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old James Davis, Jr. was indicted on Dec. 16th, 2020 and pled guilty on Sept. 21st, 2021 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Deputies say in July 2019, they learned Davis Jr. was selling heroin and fentanyl from Rocky Mount hotel rooms. On Sept. 16th, agents made a controlled buy from heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from Davis and then executed a search warrant at the hotel room.

They say Davis and his 8-month-old child were present, and agents seized 33 bindles of heroin and fentanyl, cocaine, a digital scale, cash and a loaded .380 handgun.

We’re told On May 6th and June 4th, 2020, agents made more controlled purchases of heroin from Davis and seized more than half an ounce of heroin, cocaine and a 9mm handgun. On July 2nd, 2020, officers found six bindles of heroin and fentanyl on Davis during a traffic stop.

Deputies say Davis admitted he had trafficked more than a kilogram of heroin over the course of about 6 years.

