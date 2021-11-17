Annual Charitable Collection held to benefit Pitt County Animal Shelter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual charitable drive is underway to benefit animals at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

The event began Nov. 15 and will continue through Dec. 10. During this time, donations can be dropped off at McGee Chiropractic on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville.

The shelter is currently in need of dry puppy food, dry and wet kitten food, cat litter (clumping), puppy pads, toys, treats, Clorox wipes, bleach, paper towels, and gas cards to help fill van for weekly transportation of dogs to the rescue.

Monetary donations can also be made out to “Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter.”

