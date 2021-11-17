Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Idaho

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.

Authorities believe she is in danger.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Authorities say Alaina may be with 41-year-old Elizabeth Crofts.

Crofts is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you see Alaina or Crofts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
William Price, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday.
Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder
Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties
This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
Pitt County gets first interstate highway
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Northwest Storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage, 1 dead in BC
ECU athletic director speaks
ECU athletic director meets with business community ahead of bowl game
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
ECU Athletic Director meets with business community
ECU Athletic Director meets with business community