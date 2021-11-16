Vintage Barbies go on sale to raise money for Toys for Tots

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina resident’s Toys for Tots donation is giving back even bigger than expected.

One donor brought a box full of vintage Barbie Dolls to the WITN studio.

WITN is now auctioning those dolls on eBay to buy more toys to ensure as many children in Eastern Carolina have presents under the tree this holiday season.

The boxes include a Barbie & Ken Star Trek giftset, Barbies from each branch of the U.S. military, as well as nurse and doctor Barbies.

If you would like to purchase one of the toys and help give back to this year’s Toys for Tots campaign, visit the links listed below:

Star Trek Barbie and Ken Giftset 1996

Barbie Navy Stars ‘N Stripes 1990

Stars ‘N Stripes Marine Corps Barbie & Ken 1991

Doctor 1987 Barbie Doll

Doctor Ken Doll 1987

Army 1989 Barbie Doll

Air Force Barbie

Air Force Thunderbirds Barbie

Nurse Whitney Barbie 1987

WITN is still this year’s designated toy drop off for Toys for Tots. If you would like to donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Greenville Studio on Arlington Boulevard.

Learn more about this year’s fundraiser in the Toys for Tots campaign kickoff article.

