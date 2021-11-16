Advertisement

State surpasses 70% COVID vaccination rate for ages 12+

(Courtesy of Neighborhood Health)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provided new updates Tuesday of the state’s vaccination rates.

According to the NCDHHS, 70% of people ages 12+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 66% of that age group are fully vaccinated.

The department’s COVID dashboard also shows 61% of people ages 5+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 57% of the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The numbers for people ages 65+ remain high, with 93% of people in that age group vaccinated with at least one dose and 90% fully vaccinated.

NCDHHS COVID vaccination dashboard
NCDHHS COVID vaccination dashboard(NCDHHS.gov)

New daily OVID-19 cases continue to drop since Sept. 11th, when they were at 11,337, the highest since February of this year.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,339 new daily cases in North Carolina.

Hospitalizations are also down since October, with 1,037 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Monday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
William Price, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday.
Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
D.A. again opposes release of man convicted of raping pregnant woman
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Both Martin Co. missing teens found
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash

Latest News

Pitt Co. commissioners okay ECU-Vidant partnership
Family members say the couple were planning to get vaccinated before their wedding. But before...
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 one week apart
Onslow County Consolidated Human Services Agency
Onslow County extends COVID-19 clinic hours
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says