State surpasses 70% COVID vaccination rate for ages 12+

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provided new updates Tuesday of the state’s vaccination rates.

According to the NCDHHS, 70% of people ages 12+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 66% of that age group are fully vaccinated.

The department’s COVID dashboard also shows 61% of people ages 5+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 57% of the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The numbers for people ages 65+ remain high, with 93% of people in that age group vaccinated with at least one dose and 90% fully vaccinated.

NCDHHS COVID vaccination dashboard (NCDHHS.gov)

New daily OVID-19 cases continue to drop since Sept. 11th, when they were at 11,337, the highest since February of this year.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,339 new daily cases in North Carolina.

Hospitalizations are also down since October, with 1,037 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Monday.

