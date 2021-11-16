State legislature begins to vote on budget agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The General Assembly is ready to begin debating its North Carolina state government budget agreement that Republicans hope ultimately will win enough Democratic support for it to soon become law.

The Senate scheduled for Tuesday the first of the chamber’s two required votes on the two-year spending plan.

The House will follow on Wednesday.

Republican leaders didn’t find complete consensus with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, but GOP lawmakers say there are enough positives for Cooper to seriously consider signing it into law.

Cooper could veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.