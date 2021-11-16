Advertisement

State legislature begins to vote on budget agreement

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The General Assembly is ready to begin debating its North Carolina state government budget agreement that Republicans hope ultimately will win enough Democratic support for it to soon become law.

The Senate scheduled for Tuesday the first of the chamber’s two required votes on the two-year spending plan.

The House will follow on Wednesday.

Republican leaders didn’t find complete consensus with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, but GOP lawmakers say there are enough positives for Cooper to seriously consider signing it into law.

Cooper could veto it or let it become law without his signature.

