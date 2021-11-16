Pitt County Health Department offering vaccines for children ages 5-11

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

A press release from the county says vaccines will be available by appointment only and a parent or legal guardian must accompany children during the appointment.

The county says there is no online scheduling option at the moment, but appointments can be made by calling (252) 902-2449.

The Pitt County Health Department says it does not have the Pfizer vaccine for people age 12 years and older, but it is continuing to offer the Moderna vaccine to adults age 18 and older who need a first, second, third or booster dose.

Adults who want to make an appointment to receive any dose of the Moderna vaccine can do so here. Anyone who needs help making an appointment can call (252) 902-2449.

