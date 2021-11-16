Advertisement

Pitt County gets first interstate highway

This stretch of highway is now Interstate 587.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has its first interstate highway.

The state Department of Transportation announced they have received federal approval for a big section of U.S. 264 to become Interstate 587.

The new interstate runs between the I-95/I-795 interchange in Wilson County to the Highway 11 interchange just outside of Greenville.

The DOT has been working on getting the stretch of highway upgraded to interstate standards for several years. Work included widening and repaving the highway, including an 18-mile stretch in Pitt County that was improved six months ahead of schedule.

Greenville has been one of the largest cities in the country not to be served by an interstate highway.

Signs for the new interstate will be installed next year, according to the DOT.

