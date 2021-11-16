Pitt County gets first interstate highway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has its first interstate highway.

The state Department of Transportation announced they have received federal approval for a big section of U.S. 264 to become Interstate 587.

The new interstate runs between the I-95/I-795 interchange in Wilson County to the Highway 11 interchange just outside of Greenville.

The DOT has been working on getting the stretch of highway upgraded to interstate standards for several years. Work included widening and repaving the highway, including an 18-mile stretch in Pitt County that was improved six months ahead of schedule.

Greenville has been one of the largest cities in the country not to be served by an interstate highway.

“It is very exciting to see Interstate 587 progressing. This has been an economic development goal of the city of Greenville for quite some time, and we are eagerly awaiting the impact that it will have on our area in terms of economic prosperity and growth.”

Signs for the new interstate will be installed next year, according to the DOT.

