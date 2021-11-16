Advertisement

Pitt Co. commissioners okay ECU-Vidant partnership

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another step has been taken toward East Carolina University and Vidant Health combining resources.

Pitt County commissioners on Monday night gave their unanimous approval to the plan that would, among other things, change the name of the hospital system to ECU Health.

It all began this summer when ECU hired Vidant’s CEO to take on additional duties as the dean of the medical school.

University trustees approved the plan on Friday, while the UNC Board of Governors will meet later this week to discuss the joint operating agreement.

Vidant Health’s board must also okay the deal before it takes effect on January 1st.

