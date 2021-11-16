Pine Knoll Shores Police’s food drive delivers items to Martha’s Mission Cupboard

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department had its annual food drive Tuesday morning to help feed hundreds of families this holiday season.

On the department’s Facebook page, Pine Knoll Shores Police Chief Ryan Thompson said they were able to deliver more than 3,000 food items to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, a volunteer-run emergency food pantry.

Thompson thanked everyone that donated to their food drive and made it possible to help feed many Eastern Carolina residents.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone that donated to our annual food drive. The past few years have been difficult and stressful for us all. It truly warms my heart to see the giving spirit and nature of so many people."

The department reminded people that Martha’s Mission Cupboard takes donations all year and always needs more volunteers.

“Thanks again for making this the biggest food drive we have ever hosted,” added Thompson. “I am blessed to be a part of such an amazing community.”

