Pine Knoll Shores Police’s food drive delivers items to Martha’s Mission Cupboard

Pine Knoll Shores Police food drive(Pine Knoll Shores Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department had its annual food drive Tuesday morning to help feed hundreds of families this holiday season.

On the department’s Facebook page, Pine Knoll Shores Police Chief Ryan Thompson said they were able to deliver more than 3,000 food items to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, a volunteer-run emergency food pantry.

Thompson thanked everyone that donated to their food drive and made it possible to help feed many Eastern Carolina residents.

The department reminded people that Martha’s Mission Cupboard takes donations all year and always needs more volunteers.

“Thanks again for making this the biggest food drive we have ever hosted,” added Thompson. “I am blessed to be a part of such an amazing community.”

