Last day to collect goodies for Stockings for Soldiers drive

Stockings for Soldiers collection drive 2021
Stockings for Soldiers collection drive 2021(Bobby Hodges)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - NCPacks4Patriots is still accepting donations for soldiers overseas.

The Stockings for Soldiers drive will wrap up on Wednesday. Anyone can pick up a stocking at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory on John Small Avenue in Washington as long as it is returned by Wednesday morning.

The funeral home is planning to drop off all the stockings at NCPacks4Patriots Wednesday afternoon.

Stockings can be stuffed for a man, woman, or K-9 soldier. The items needed for care packages are as follows:

  • Toiletries: Razors, travel-size toiletries -- body wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, and travel toothbrushes.
  • Snacks and food items: Individual packs of nuts, trail mix, dried fruits, snack crackers, snack cakes -- brownies, Rice Krispy treats, star crunches, hot chocolate packets, flavored coffees, and candy bars.
  • Recreational items: Card games, dominos, bunco, Rubik’s cubes, puzzle books, and other small games.
  • Holiday items: Christmas DCD movies and CDs of music, decorations -- lightweight, unbreakable, easy to pack wall hangings, small strands of lights, tinsel and ornaments, signed cards, and letters.
  • K-9 items: Treats, toys, combs, brushes, and blankets.

The stockings will be sent overseas just in time for Christmas.

