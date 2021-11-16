Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend underway under sunny skies

A return to southwest winds is helping the sun warm Eastern NC
By Phillip Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunny skies and a light southwest breeze are helping to lift temperatures after a frosty start. Highs will reach into the 60s. Tonight will not be as cold as last night’s freezing temps.

Even warmer weather will follow Wednesday and Thursday with the mercury jumping into the 70s ahead of the next cold front. The front will be moisture starved with only isolated showers coming through late Thursday night as the front passes. It will turn much cooler Friday.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the week. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Tuesday

Sunny skies. High of 64°. Wind: SW-7.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 72. Wind: SW-8

Thursday

More clouds than sun with a high of 76. Rain chance: 20% at night. Wind: SW10 G20.

