Advertisement

J.H. Rose High School students to debut Aladdin

By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a whole new world since J.H. Rose High School students first began rehearsing for Aladdin, Jr.

“We had already done our full dress rehearsals, we were ready to go. When the pandemic got so terrible, we had to shut down the school, so the show has been waiting in the wings,” said Technical Director Cristina Borisoff.

The students rehearsed for the musical back in 2020, but it was abruptly shut down due to the pandemic. This weekend’s performance is the first time students will have a chance to get back on stage since March of 2020.

“It has been awesome to see kids come back together and form that bond and sense of community that I think they missed so much when they weren’t able to be onstage and backstage performing,” Borisoff explained.

More than 50 cast and crew members are putting on the musical, which is based on the classic film and Broadway show.

Opening night is Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m., with performances on Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
William Price, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday.
Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
D.A. again opposes release of man convicted of raping pregnant woman
Carteret County deputies have charged Braxton Goodwin, Jr. with statutory rape of a child less...
Down East man charged with statutory rape of 13 year old

Latest News

Veterans Day
Veterans Day ceremonies happening across the east
The violent mob of White Supremacists outside of the burned remains of the Daily Record during...
123 years later, victims of the Wilmington Massacre are remembered
Wayne Hardee Law Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Wayne Hardee Law to give away free Thanksgiving dinners next weekend
Beast Philanthropy hosted a turkey giveaway in Greenville on Sunday.
Beast Philanthropy holds free turkey giveaway