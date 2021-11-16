J.H. Rose High School students to debut Aladdin

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a whole new world since J.H. Rose High School students first began rehearsing for Aladdin, Jr.

“We had already done our full dress rehearsals, we were ready to go. When the pandemic got so terrible, we had to shut down the school, so the show has been waiting in the wings,” said Technical Director Cristina Borisoff.

The students rehearsed for the musical back in 2020, but it was abruptly shut down due to the pandemic. This weekend’s performance is the first time students will have a chance to get back on stage since March of 2020.

“It has been awesome to see kids come back together and form that bond and sense of community that I think they missed so much when they weren’t able to be onstage and backstage performing,” Borisoff explained.

More than 50 cast and crew members are putting on the musical, which is based on the classic film and Broadway show.

Opening night is Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m., with performances on Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

