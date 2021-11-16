Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Dare and Hyde counties to assist with repairs along N.C. Highway 12.

In a press release, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Cooper made the declaration to allow the state to access federal highway funds for the costs related to a coastal storm that forced the closure of N.C. Highway 12 on the Outer Banks from Nov. 7-9.

“This state of emergency will help our Department of Transportation get federal funds to pay for the costs associated with this storm, including repairs to the dunes that protect the highway.”

The press release says the state has requested aid from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program to fix damages from the storm.

The Department of Public Safety says the state of emergency is in effect for Dare and Hyde Counties for 30 days or the duration of the emergency, whichever is less.

