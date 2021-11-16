Advertisement

Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for Hyde and Dare counties

Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.
Highway 12 remains closed on the Outer Banks on Monday.(NCDOT)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Dare and Hyde counties to assist with repairs along N.C. Highway 12.

In a press release, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Cooper made the declaration to allow the state to access federal highway funds for the costs related to a coastal storm that forced the closure of N.C. Highway 12 on the Outer Banks from Nov. 7-9.

The press release says the state has requested aid from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program to fix damages from the storm.

The Department of Public Safety says the state of emergency is in effect for Dare and Hyde Counties for 30 days or the duration of the emergency, whichever is less.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
William Price, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday.
Man pleads guilty in Sneads Ferry love triangle murder
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Both Martin Co. missing teens found
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
D.A. again opposes release of man convicted of raping pregnant woman
Carteret County deputies have charged Braxton Goodwin, Jr. with statutory rape of a child less...
Down East man charged with statutory rape of 13 year old

Latest News

Pine Knoll Shores Police food drive
Pine Knoll Shores Police’s food drive delivers items to Martha’s Mission Cupboard
Lillith Campos was one of several people suing North Carolina's transgender policy.
Jacksonville woman among group that sues North Carolina over transgender policy
Pitt County Health Department offering vaccines for children ages 5-11
Hospital system, Pitt Co. commissioners okay ECU-Vidant partnership