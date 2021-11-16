Advertisement

New facility coming to Greene County will bring 70 new jobs

The company will create 70 jobs in Greene County.
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that a new production facility moving to Greene County will create 70 jobs in the area.

Precision Graphics Inc., a global electronics manufacturing solutions provider is investing $5.1 million in Snow Hill, according to Cooper’s office.

“It’s great that another manufacturing company has selected rural North Carolina as the best place to grow their business. Companies like Precision Graphics appreciate North Carolina’s firm commitment to education and the workforce training systems that support industries in our state.”

Gov. Cooper

In his press release announcement, Cooper said Precision Graphics serves customers in the robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and medical sectors.

The Snow Hill location will be Precision Graphic’s newest facility, joining existing ones in Taoyuan, Taiwan and Somerville, New Jersey, where the company is headquartered.

Cooper’s office says wages will vary depending on the positions, but the average annual salary for new positions reaches $41,443, which surpasses the Greene County average wage of $32,853. Once the new jobs are in place, the local region will receive more than a $2.9 million payroll impact in the community each and every year.

The press release also says a grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund is helping facilitate Precision Graphics’ expansion in Green County.

