Contracts awarded for makeovers to state roads

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) - The Department of Transportation says several highways and secondary roads in a portion of North Carolina are set to get makeovers.

A department news release says the work in Division 8 is scheduled to begin in the spring.

In Moore County, a $4.1 million contract was awarded to improve 18.3 miles of highway. That includes two sections of U.S. Highway 1, five sections of N.C. Highway 5, and sections each of N.C. highways 22, 211 and 690.

The department also says a $3.8 million contract was awarded for work in Randolph County targeting 10 sections of secondary roads totaling 21.4 miles.

