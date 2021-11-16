Advertisement

Carteret County Board of Commissioners wins state award

Carteret County Board of Commissioners
Carteret County Board of Commissioners
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Board of Commissioners has been named by the North Carolina School Boards Association as the 2021 County Commissioners of the Year.

In a press release, the Carteret County Public School System says the award recognizes the commissioners’ service to the local community through support of public elementary and secondary education.

Local boards of education nominate their board of county commissioners for the award.

The Carteret County Public Board of Education nominated the county’s board of commissioners and said, “The demonstrated support of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners to the children and staff of the Carteret County Public School System this year has warranted our nomination for the NCSBA’s County Commissioners of the Year award. We are very pleased with our close relationship with our county commissioners, especially in the midst of the pandemic.”

The award was presented this past Thursday in Greensboro.

The Carteret County Public School System in its nomination particularly praised the board of commissioners for their support of the school construction bond, the advocacy for early access to the COVID vaccine for school staff employees, and the recent increase in the local supplement for all school system employees.

