Washington church delivers blankets to nursing homes

Rosemary Church of Christ blankets
Rosemary Church of Christ blankets(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt and WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local women’s organization is providing comfort to nursing home residents in time for the holidays.

The Women of Worth with the Rosemary Church of Christ in Washington delivered over 125 handmade blankets to the River Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Monday afternoon.

Members of the group say they enjoy serving the community but had to pause activities and service projects during the pandemic.

Mallory Ball helped deliver the blankets and said it felt great connecting with the community again.

The group also delivered 95 blankets to another local nursing home last week.

