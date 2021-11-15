Washington church delivers blankets to nursing homes

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local women’s organization is providing comfort to nursing home residents in time for the holidays.

The Women of Worth with the Rosemary Church of Christ in Washington delivered over 125 handmade blankets to the River Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Monday afternoon.

Members of the group say they enjoy serving the community but had to pause activities and service projects during the pandemic.

Mallory Ball helped deliver the blankets and said it felt great connecting with the community again.

“We thought this was an untapped resource where we can get back to the community while also kind of reconnecting with everyone again now that we’re able to be back together.”

The group also delivered 95 blankets to another local nursing home last week.

