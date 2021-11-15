Superman’s sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10

GLENDALE, AZ (AP) - Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers.

He threw for one touchdown, ran for another and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton signed with the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week.

The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first offensive possession. He added a 2-yard touchdown pass on Carolina’s second possession.

The Panthers had a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL’s best record.

Arizona’s starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t play for a second straight game.

