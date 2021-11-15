State Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republicans at the North Carolina legislature have rolled out their final two-year budget bill.

House and Senate GOP leaders unveiled the plan on Monday, with a goal of the General Assembly giving it final approval by later in the week.

They are hopeful that sweeteners on employee pay raises, infrastructure and tax cuts for individuals will attract enough Democratic support so the long-delayed plan can become law, with or without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.

Cooper offered a lot of input in the final plan and left the door open to signing it.

North Carolina is now the only state in the nation without an enacted budget.

