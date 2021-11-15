Advertisement

State Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republicans at the North Carolina legislature have rolled out their final two-year budget bill.

House and Senate GOP leaders unveiled the plan on Monday, with a goal of the General Assembly giving it final approval by later in the week.

They are hopeful that sweeteners on employee pay raises, infrastructure and tax cuts for individuals will attract enough Democratic support so the long-delayed plan can become law, with or without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.

Cooper offered a lot of input in the final plan and left the door open to signing it.

North Carolina is now the only state in the nation without an enacted budget.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash at the intersection in front of PCC.
Police investigating Winterville crash
Havelock police arrested Eric Ericson after a deadly shooting on Kyle Drive.
“Sorry dad” yells Havelock murder suspect in court
Martin County officials search for missing teenagers
Both Martin Co. missing teens found
One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash
ECU 30, MEMPHIS 29 FINAL/OVERTIME
ECU football edges Memphis in overtime to become bowl eligible for first time since 2014

Latest News

Rep. Gale Adcock / Rep. Rachel Hunt
State House Democrats Adcock, Hunt aim to switch to Senate
Volunteers lacking to help food insecure seniors
Volunteers lacking to help food insecure seniors
Craven county murder suspect appears in court
Craven county murder suspect appears in court
Rosemary Church of Christ blankets
Washington church delivers blankets to nursing homes