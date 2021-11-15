State House Democrats Adcock, Hunt aim to switch to Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two North Carolina House Democrats have announced they are seeking seats in the state Senate in 2022.

Rep. Gale Adcock of Cary says she’ll run for a seat in western Wake County where current Sen. Wiley Nickel lives. Nickel already has said he’s running for Congress next year.

And Rep. Rachel Hunt of Charlotte also announced Monday that she is running for a Senate district in southeastern Mecklenburg County.

The senator living in that district is Sen. Jeff Jackson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Hunt is the daughter of former four-term Gov. Jim Hunt.

