Sen. Tillis praises infrastructure bill as “big win for North Carolina”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis is calling the over $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Biden a big win for North Carolina.

The Republican senator praised the bipartisan bill in a press release Monday evening hours after Biden signed it into law.

“As a member of the bipartisan infrastructure group in the Senate, I worked hard to ensure this package improves North Carolina’s roads, highways, and bridges, as well as major funding for clean water. I am proud we could get this important legislation signed into law, and moving forward I hope Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer focus on areas where we can come together instead of pushing a partisan tax and spending spree that will deliver more debt, more inflation, and more government,” Tillis said.

Tillis’ news release shared details on how he said North Carolina will benefit from the bill:

Specifically, the package includes funding for:

$7.2 billion for North Carolina roads and highways over the next five years. North Carolina currently has more than 3,000 miles of highway in “poor” condition.

$911 million for North Carolina public transportation over the next five years.

$457 million for North Carolina bridge construction and repair over the next five years. Currently, North Carolina has nearly 1,500 bridges considered in “poor” condition.

$440 million for clean water in North Carolina through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) over the next five years.

$100 million for broadband in the first year for North Carolina to provide broadband services to the 424,000 North Carolinians who currently do not have access to them, with the state eligible for additional funding in subsequent years.

Additional funding for North Carolina:

Coastal Resiliency: North Carolina will be eligible for its fair share of funding for U.S. Army Corps to ensure the state is protected from hurricane and storm damage. The nationwide allocation is $7 billion, with priority for states like North Carolina impacted by multiple recent natural disasters.

Flood Mitigation: North Carolina will be eligible for its fair share of funding for flood mitigation activities through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The nationwide allocation is $4.5 billion.

Airports: North Carolina will be eligible for its fair share for airport improvement projects. The nationwide allocation is $25 billion.

