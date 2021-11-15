Advertisement

POLICE: Teen missing from Morehead City

Macie Stevens
Macie Stevens(Morehead City Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenage girl is missing from Morehead City.

The Morehead City Police Department says 17-year-old Macie Stevens was last seen Oct. 19th in Morehead City.

Police say Stevens has brown hair, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds.

Police say she may be in the Greensboro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (252) 726-1911.

