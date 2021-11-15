Players win record high $10.3 million in single drawing, with 0-0-0-0 numbers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The numbers 0-0-0-0 in Saturday afternoon’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $10.3 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.
The drawing produced 3,326 winning tickets. The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,481 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,147 winning 50 cent tickets.
The winning numbers, 0-0-0-0, are known as “Quads” among Pick 4 players. Quads are some of the most popular combination of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.
Lottery officials remind winners that they have 180 days to claim their prizes. Due to the large number of winners and COVID-19 safety procedures, players should expect extended waiting times to complete their claims if they choose to visit a regional office on Monday or Tuesday. Players must bring a Photo ID and proof of their Social Security number to complete their claims. Prizes can also be claimed by mail.
The $10.3 million in prizes set a new record of prizes won in a single Pick 4 drawing. The previous record Pick 4 win occurred on Aug. 24, 2020 in the evening Pick 4 drawing when the numbers 9-9-9-9 paid out $9.2 million in prizes.
The prizes can be claimed at one of the six lottery’s regional offices. The offices open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and close at 5 p.m. For more information on how to make a claim, go to the N.C. Education Lottery website at https://www.nclottery.com/ClaimPrizes or call Customer Services at (877) 962-7529. The locations and addresses of the NCEL’s regional offices are:
- 2728 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, N.C. 27604
- 16-G Regent Park Blvd., Asheville, N.C., 28806
- 5029-A West W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28269
- 20A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27407
- 2790 Dickinson Ave., Suite A, Greenville, N.C. 27834
- 123 North Cardinal Extension Drive, Suite 140, Wilmington, N.C. 28405
Drawings in the Carolina Pick 4 game are held twice a day, at 3 p.m. and at 11:22 p.m. The Pick 4 game helps raise more than $900 million a year for education programs in North Carolina. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in North Carolina, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
