Players win record high $10.3 million in single drawing, with 0-0-0-0 numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The numbers 0-0-0-0 in Saturday afternoon’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $10.3 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.

The drawing produced 3,326 winning tickets. The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,481 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,147 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers, 0-0-0-0, are known as “Quads” among Pick 4 players. Quads are some of the most popular combination of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

Lottery officials remind winners that they have 180 days to claim their prizes. Due to the large number of winners and COVID-19 safety procedures, players should expect extended waiting times to complete their claims if they choose to visit a regional office on Monday or Tuesday. Players must bring a Photo ID and proof of their Social Security number to complete their claims. Prizes can also be claimed by mail.

The $10.3 million in prizes set a new record of prizes won in a single Pick 4 drawing. The previous record Pick 4 win occurred on Aug. 24, 2020 in the evening Pick 4 drawing when the numbers 9-9-9-9 paid out $9.2 million in prizes.

The prizes can be claimed at one of the six lottery’s regional offices. The offices open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and close at 5 p.m. For more information on how to make a claim, go to the N.C. Education Lottery website at https://www.nclottery.com/ClaimPrizes or call Customer Services at (877) 962-7529. The locations and addresses of the NCEL’s regional offices are:

2728 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, N.C. 27604

16-G Regent Park Blvd., Asheville, N.C., 28806

5029-A West W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28269

20A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27407

2790 Dickinson Ave., Suite A, Greenville, N.C. 27834

123 North Cardinal Extension Drive, Suite 140, Wilmington, N.C. 28405

Drawings in the Carolina Pick 4 game are held twice a day, at 3 p.m. and at 11:22 p.m. The Pick 4 game helps raise more than $900 million a year for education programs in North Carolina. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in North Carolina, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

